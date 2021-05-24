CM: Milan’s plans for the summer window outlined – €38m duo targeted plus a €25m+ striker
AC Milan got the job done against Atalanta on Sunday night to secure a return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence. As Calciomercato.com reports, an extra €50m will enter the club’s coffers and that allows the Rossoneri to have a rather exciting summer transfer window. Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara have already obtained the green light from Fikayo Tomori and the first move will be to buy him permanently from Chelsea for €28m.sempremilan.com