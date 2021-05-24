newsbreak-logo
Stanford Medicine [email protected] Concert segment celebrates Asian grandmothers, youth activism

By Tom Quach
Stanford Daily
Cover picture for the articleStanford Medicine’s Center for Asian Health Research and Education (CARE) hosted the third installment of its [email protected] Concert series on May 20 to celebrate Asian grandmothers. The two-hour virtual ceremony featured video performances by over a dozen Bay Area community members and Stanford affiliates, followed by a panel of six women who discussed the experiences of Asian-American women across generations.

