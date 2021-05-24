‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Must Do Jail Time in Domestic Violence Plea Deal

Pendleton County Deputy Sheriff was the responding officer to the domestic violence call at the home of Mark McClure. “On 5/9/2021 at approximately 1:25 hours, myself and Falmouth PD Unit 111 B. Schmeing responded in reference to a Domestic involving the above subject (Mark McClure) and his girlfriend . The two had began arguing after having friends over for drinks before the situation turned physical. According to the victim, Mark became irate, stating that she was insecure. Subject then started throwing objects off of the porch (a table with glass objects on the top). He then proceeded to flip the chair out from underneath her, continuing to shout calling her a “F*&^ing piece of s&^%, and worthless.” Mark then shoved her, and she shoved him back just before her daughter came outside screaming. Mark’s attention then shifted toward her. The girlfriend told Mark to leave her daughter alone, sending her back inside before being shoved once again, this time back toward the front door. She fell backward, catching herself on the door frame, bruising her arms in the process. The daughter shut the door and locked Mark outside.