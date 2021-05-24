newsbreak-logo
Seaboard fails to delay US hog slaughter limits

By The Pig Site
thepigsite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the first US pork company to invest in machinery to run slaughter line speeds faster under the rule, Seaboard stands to lose from the decision. Ericksen ruled on 20 May that Seaboard's attempt to intervene in the case came too late, though. The company, owned by Seaboard Corp, declined to comment.

