Seaboard fails to delay US hog slaughter limits

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Thursday for the first time in eight sessions, lifted by short-covering and technical buying, and spillover support from surging corn prices, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 33-1/2 cents higher at $15.37 a bushel. New-crop November futures ended up 31-1/4 cents at $13.78-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal was up $6.50 at $390.30 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil jumped 1.13 cents to settle at 66.81 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday said U.S. soybean export sales last week totaled 304,200 tonnes, in line with forecasts for 25,000 tonnes to 800,000 tonnes. * Good crop weather across the U.S. Midwest has limited gains in soybeans this week. Rain is expected over the next weeks, before drier weather returns to the western Midwest in late June, forecasters said. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Leslie Adler)