newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseville, CA

CA: CENTER FOR DOWN SYNDROME KIDS VANDALIZED

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseville, CA center for people with Down syndrome vandalized week after opening.

www.suncommercial.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Roseville, CA
Government
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Syndrome#Down Syndrome#Ca Center#Kids#People#Entries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
KCRA.com

Shooting in Roseville leaves Target on lockdown

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A shooting in Roseville has left a Target on lockdown as officers are still trying to gather evidence, police said. Roseville Police dispatch received reports of shots fired just after 9 p.m. at the Target located in the 10000 block of Fairway Drive, police said. Officers arrived...
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
Roseville, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Suspects flee Roseville shooting Saturday

Residents were asked to stay out of the area in the 10000 block of Fairway Drive in Roseville because shots were fired in front of a business there just after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Roseville Police Department Facebook page. The Facebook post confirmed a shooting had occurred and...
Roseville, CArosevilletoday.com

Jensen Landscape

Jensen Landscape has over 45 years of award winning experience building landscape environments of all sizes and complexities.
Roseville, CAroseville.ca.us

Traveling Artist

Kids, bring your favorite grown up and explore the world together through STEAM. The Roseville Public Library is offering a multi-generational program called the Traveling Artist. This free program is for children ages 7 through 10 accompanied by an adult, to explore different cultures in the world while creating an art project. It's a great way to discuss diversity, culture and the meaning of art from different parts of the world. Each Traveling Artist session highlights a different country and uses hands-on art projects to introduce key aspects of that country's history and culture. There is limited seating and parent participation is required.
Roseville, CAroseville.ca.us

Homepage calendar

Join Mayor Krista Bernasconi for the inaugural "Keep Roseville Clean" event at Lincoln Estates Park. Take part in this park clean-up by collecting trash as well as assisting with the spreading of bark in plant beds. No need to RSVP, just bring some work gloves, shovels, wheelbarrows and/or rakes (if...
Auburn, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Huge thanks to Auburn for 'stocking shelves'

A big thank you to the community of Auburn. You continue to give in every way possible. April 24, you helped the Auburn 49er Lions Club “Stock the Shelves” for the Interfaith Food Closet. This was such a great success. By the end of the day, there was a trailer full of food and $1,250 in donations.
Roseville, CArosevilletoday.com

Roseville PD Safety First: Kids in hot cars

Children’s bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s. It can happen to anyone. Dozens of children die in hot cars every year. According to National Safety Council (NSC), on average, 37 kids die in hot cars every year in the United States. Incidents peak between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when between two and three kids die each week.
Roseville, CAroseville.ca.us

Experience Roseville

We are open every Friday and Saturday from 9am to 2pm. Historic Site Trail is free admission and welcomes drop-ins. Museum visits are open for reserved entry only. Groups must be 6 or fewer and reserve entry time before arriving. You can reserve your Maidu Museum visit online here. Gift...
Roseville, CArosevilletoday.com

Explore Roseville Public Libraries

Roseville, CA- There much to love about Roseville libraries and three locations make them all mini-destinations worth a visit. Plan some additional time for exploring in and around each of the libraries. Here’s a quick rundown of each Roseville library along with link with info and directions. Visit and explore...
ABC10

Petition formed for Pride month, flag to be recognized in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A push to get Pride Month recognized in Roseville has garnered support from hundreds and is on its way to being officially proclaimed. But along with the push for a Pride Month proclamation, is also a call to get the Rainbow Flag flown at the Roseville City Hall and Civic Center.
Roseville, CArosevilletoday.com

Dog Parks in Roseville and Rocklin

Roseville, CA- Looking for a place to take your pooch off the leash for a little play and social interaction. Roseville and Rocklin offer residents and visitors several options to take your canine companions out for fun. Local Dog Parks. Hughes Park. Hughes Park. 1600 Parkside Way. Roseville, CA 95747.
Roseville, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Funds needed for Roseville Gold Star Families Memorial Monument

The Gold Star Families of Roseville group is continuing fundraising efforts to erect a memorial monument at the Roseville Cemetery on Berry Street. A project that began in 2019 and was later halted due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has re-established its mission to bring the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to Roseville.
rosevilletoday.com

Dogs: Keep Them On a Leash

Despite how it may appear in many places around our great county with lots of our wonderful four-legged friends running around, there actually is a leash law in Placer County. It is a simple rule that states it is illegal for people to allow their dogs to run free in unincorporated areas of the county. Almost every county and city in California has a leash law. Here in Placer County, the ordinance requires that if a dog is off its owner’s premise, the dog must be on a leash or in an adequate enclosure.