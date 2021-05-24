CA: CENTER FOR DOWN SYNDROME KIDS VANDALIZED

Kids, bring your favorite grown up and explore the world together through STEAM. The Roseville Public Library is offering a multi-generational program called the Traveling Artist. This free program is for children ages 7 through 10 accompanied by an adult, to explore different cultures in the world while creating an art project. It's a great way to discuss diversity, culture and the meaning of art from different parts of the world. Each Traveling Artist session highlights a different country and uses hands-on art projects to introduce key aspects of that country's history and culture. There is limited seating and parent participation is required.