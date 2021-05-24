‘Fixer Upper’: Chip and Joanna Gaines Feel ‘Sense of Insecurity and Anxiety’ Filming Spinoff
Chip and Joanna Gaines are the lovable couple behind Fixer Upper. The two HGTV stars became household names for being their authentic selves. Chip and Joanna quit the home renovation series but are returning with a spinoff called Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. As the couple gets ready to launch their network, they reveal that they feel "a sense of insecurity and anxiety" filming the new season.