Big Bend women triumph 71-68 in overtime over Treasure Valley

MOSES LAKE — In the final home game of the season this spring, the Big Bend Community College women’s basketball team notched a 71-68 overtime win over visiting Treasure Valley Community College Saturday.

Big Bend trailed 32-31 at halftime. The Vikings fought back to retake the lead in the third quarter. Although Big Bend surrendered that lead early in the fourth, Kaitlyn Callahan scored late in the game to put the Vikings ahead 62-61.

Treasure Valley surged forward at 63-62 before Callahan picked up a steal and was fouled on a layup attempt with just seconds to play. Callahan made one of two free throws with the other attempt waved off for a lane violation as the game went to overtime at 63-63.

The Vikings managed to hold off their opponents late in the overtime period as Treasure Valley’s game-tying attempts missed the mark. In their final home game for Big Bend, Callahan finished with 22 points while fellow sophomores Kelsey Sorenson and Savana Stephenson each finished with 18. Sorenson added 16 rebounds and five steals, while Stephenson added 10 boards, five assists and three steals.

Callahan said as she picked up the crucial steal late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, she was focused on ending her final game with a victory.

“It was such a close game and if we didn’t get the steal, the game is over,” Callahan said. “I just tried to go up strong; it’s our last time playing at home together and I didn’t want it to end on a loss.”

Callahan said it’s been a tough season for everyone, but it has brought the players closer together. With her team at 11-1 this season, Callahan said she’s hoping to finish the team’s last four games without another loss.

“Just play the game we know how to play. When we go out and play as a team, no one can stop us,” Callahan said.

Big Bend women’s basketball head coach Preston Wilks said he told his players just to focus on the task at hand and they’d be just fine. Wilks said he felt like the squad did a good job of that through the fourth and on into overtime.

He said he expects every team’s best shot and got just that from Treasure Valley.

“All these teams are going to throw their best punch and there’s no better bunch than they gave,” Wilks said.

The Big Bend coach said it was a fun game to be a part of with the players and the crowd all excited over the tight contest. With the outside shooting struggling a bit, he said, the team relied heavily on their play in the post to secure the win.

“In the first half, Savanah was getting it done for us with all the moves she’s got in the paint,” Wilks said. “We call them her ‘shake ’n’ bake’ moves and it’s pretty fun to watch.”

With four games left on the schedule, Wilks said he wants the team to continue to be competitive but have fun.

