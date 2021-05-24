Comment: Travel 2.0 benefits the customer

At the risk of offering a too simplistic view of airline passenger segmentation, I look at three kinds of travelers; the destination traveler who is going to a specific spot or traveling for a specific reason. A newly married couple off on their honeymoon for example; the second traveler is a family or close friend social visit and the last, but certainly not least is the business traveler. The trends for the first two looks like they will return to normal at a good pace. But the trend for business travel’s return to normal is more complex, and therefore difficult to measure. One thing we know for sure is that normalcy may a different thing altogether.