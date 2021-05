Network intrusion displaced phishing as the leading hack-attack tactic last year, while ransomware continued to surge and the pandemic complicated incident response efforts. Those are just some of the trends highlighted by law firm BakerHostetler based on 1,250 incidents that it helped clients manage in 2020, as encapsulated in its latest Data Security Incident Response Report. While those efforts were U.S.-based, the firm notes that at least 20% of the incidents also had a global component.