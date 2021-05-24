8,000 people cross from the Democratic Republic of Congo into Rwanda following volcano eruption

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Residents of Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, clogged highways and piled onto overcrowded boats as officials ordered an evacuation amid fears of a second eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, one of Africa’s most dangerous volcanoes. At least 32 people died and 20,000 were displaced when the volcano sent streams of fast-moving lava towards the city’s northern fringes on 22 May – stopping just short of its international airport. Hundreds of small earthquakes were then reported – an event known as a seismic storm – while magma flows were detected underneath the city centre and the adjacent Lake Kivu. In a worst-case scenario, officials say active vents could form in central Goma or in the lake, which contains vast quantities of gas capable of suffocating thousands if released. A previous volcanic eruption, in 2002, covered a fifth of Goma in lava and left 120,000 people homeless. Hundreds of families have been separated by the new eruption, while power and water shortages have been reported in Goma, which has a population of roughly two million and is the coordination hub for aid operations across eastern Congo.