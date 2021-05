I would like to encourage everyone in the Post Falls School District (PFSD) to get out to vote for the May 18th Supplemental Levy election. There have been some letters to the editor and even political propaganda from entities like the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee encouraging people to vote “no” on this levy. In these letters/posts, there never seems to be anything specific with regards to OUR SCHOOL DISTRICT. Some of the people writing letters and encouraging people to vote “no” have never been in one of our schools, sat down and talked with our teachers or other staff, or understand how levy funds are used. Some don’t live in the district and/or don’t have or never had kids in our school district.