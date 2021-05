A look back at the best performances of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards!. The Billboard Music Awards 2021, it was a few hours ago and we unveil the winners of the ceremony! Between the coronation of The Weeknd and the victories of BTS, Lady Gaga or Drake, you will see: There are a lot of surprises … And that’s not all! The evening offered us great performances and it’s time to take stock. That tonight the Jonas Brothers or Pink who made a medley of their hits or the crazy performance of The Weeknd on “Save your tears” while motorization, we show you everything! And if you still want more, we give you the details of Jesy Nelson’s solo debut, after his departure from the Little Mix!