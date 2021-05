I was fortunate to have grown up in Coeur d’Alene with Robert McFarland. Dr. Robert McFarland was my outstanding personal physician for decades. One time I showed up at his office with a heart problem. He put me in a wheelchair and personally pushed me to the ER at Kootenai Medical Center and told an ER physician to drop what he was doing and take care of me. That ER physician subsequently told me that I was extremely fortunate to have Dr. McFarland as my personal physician because he was probably the most caring and knowledgeable doctor in town.