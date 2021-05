After a colourless year at Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel switched to the newly formed Aston Martin. The ambition of the team and owner Lawrence Stroll is to become a championship winner in three to five years time. Where Racing Point was able to come along very well last year, Aston Martin is now embroiled in a battle in the midfield. Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel is not having an easy time of it either and is pointless in sixteenth place.