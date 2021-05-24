Big Bend men win 100-77 in final home game

MOSES LAKE — The Big Bend Community College men’s basketball squad took care of business with a 100-77 win over Treasure Valley Community College in the final home game of the season Saturday.

The game was fairly close for the first 10 minutes before the Runnin’ Vikes pulled away late in the first half, taking a 48-32 advantage into the locker room. Jahvonta Jones had 12 of his 22 points in the first half, while Zack Welch fired in three triples and 9 of his 11 points in the first.

The Vikings kept up the pace coming out of halftime and never let Treasure Valley recover.

Freshman Keenan Miller finished with 23 points to lead Big Bend, including 13 points in the second half. Landon Harrington finished with 11 while DJ Frye chipped in eight off the bench.

Keenan Miller poured in eight of his 13 second-half points within a matter of about a minute and a half with two dunks, including an and-one, and a three from the corner. Miller said having a spurt like that energizes not just himself, but his teammates and the crowd too.

“It gives us that little boost to pull away in the game and make sure we secure the win,” Miller said.

Miller said it was a great feeling picking up a strong win after falling to Yakima Valley on Friday.

“It was great to come back and get a good ‘W’ before our last game at Spokane to end the season,” Miller said. “It always feels nice to win at home, especially when it’s the last (home) game.”

Big Bend men’s basketball head coach Mingo Scott said his players really wanted to come back and celebrate sophomore night.

“They wanted to play for each other and they wanted to make sure everybody got in and the only way that was going to happen is if they went 100 percent out and had a lead,” Scott said. “And we had a chance.”

Scott said his players have been resilient all year, bouncing back after tough losses in a year that has almost felt like “two seasons” to him.

“To the guys’ credit, they knew we were going to have ups and downs and pauses in play and we just kept a good attitude and they maintained a family atmosphere and rooted for each other,” Scott said. “I’m just excited to see them all come together and have a good last home game tonight.”

The Vikings face Spokane Community College on Tuesday.