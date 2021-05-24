Klarene Moore

Klarene Rose Moore (aka G’Dawg) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 2, at the age of 82. She was born April 9, 1939, to Ray and Elsie Shinkle, in Moscow, Idaho. They soon moved to Moses Lake, where she spent most of her life. She graduated in 1957 from MLHS; later in life, she attended BBCC, where she earned her AAS degree. Klarene’s career began as a teacher’s assistant. Her creativity and devotion to others led to several occupations, leading her to a 15-year career as a CNA for Moses Lake Home Health, where she retired at the age of 70. After retiring, she relocated to Spokane to be with family.