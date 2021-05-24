Weekend roundup: Moses Lake basketball sweeps Eisenhower

Boys basketball

Moses Lake 78, Eisenhower 58

Marshall Tibbs led the Moses Lake Chiefs with 12 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks against Eisenhower High School to open the season Saturday. Merit Jansen added 10 points, five assists and three steals. Jackson Purcell chipped in nine points.

Wahluke 69, Quincy 65

Jalen Spence finished with 25 points to lead Quincy Saturday. TreyVaughn Bierlink finished with 20 points for the Jacks, while Aidan Heikes added 12.

Royal 63, Cascade 46

Trenton Dorsing led the Royal Knights with 14 points. Cooper Christensen chipped in 14 points while Caleb Christensen finished with 13.

Warden 47, Omak 36

Warden was led by Miguel Tamoya with 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Kyler Cox added 14 points while Andrew Owens finished with 10 points, 9 boards and four steals.

Other scores:

Othello 48, West Valley 62

Ephrata 51, Cashmere 68

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 75, Tonasket 34

Girls basketball

Moses Lake 61, Eisenhower 55

Despite 23 turnovers, the Moses Lake Chiefs girls basketball team picked up a win Saturday. Meagan Karstetter led the team with 18 points and nine rebounds. Olivia Waites filled up the stat sheet with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Teagan Wiltbank finished with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Warden 64, Omak 46

Kiana Rios finished with 20 points to lead the way for the Warden Cougars in the season opener. Rylee McKay chipped in 15 points while Jaryn Madsen finished with 10. Cougars head coach Josh Madsen said there were some things to be happy about, but still plenty of work as the team looks to shake off the rust from the long offseason.

Quincy 59, Wahluke 26

Quincy sophomore Joceline Schaapman finished with 15 points to lead the Jacks. Emilee Morris finished with 13 points in her freshman debut while senior Jane Kennedy finished with 12.

Ephrata 35, Cashmere 50

The Tigers struggled shooting Saturday against Cashmere High School. Freshman Addison Mills finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Hayden Mills added eight points and eight rebounds and senior Payton Hagy finished with six points and five assists.

Other scores:

Othello 22, Clarkston 66

Royal 51, Cascade 33

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 43, Tonasket 7