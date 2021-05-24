newsbreak-logo
Coeur D'alene, ID

Blackwell Island boat launch to open Thursday

Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d’ALENE — The Bureau of Land Management’s popular Blackwell Island boat launch and recreation area is set to open for the summer season on Thursday. With four ADA-accessible launch lanes and 134 trailer parking spaces, Blackwell Island offers convenient access to the Spokane River and Lake Coeur d’Alene. The recreation site is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., and also offers picnicking, a native plant garden and wildlife viewing along the boardwalk nature trail.

