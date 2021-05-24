Kevin Durant Reflects on His First Playoff Game in Two Years
After the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Boston Celtics on May 22, Kevin Durant took a moment to reflect on what was his first playoff game in two years. During the postgame interview, the Nets PF shared his excitement in playing during the postseason and the difference in intensity during the regular season. “I mean it’s always great playing this time of year,” Durant said. “You know, the intensity is the next level — it’s a different level from the regular season, so it felt great to be back out there amongst the best teams and best players in the league. Looking forward to game two.”hypebeast.com