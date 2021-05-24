Mateo Askaripour: ‘Everything is sales, whether we call it that or not’
Based on his experiences in corporate America, Askaripour’s satirical debut Black Buck is a bestseller. He talks about success, empathy and microaggressions. Mateo Askaripour’s bookshelves are a mess of plants and cameras with dangling straps and books crammed in tightly. Prominently placed, parallel to the 29-year-old author’s left ear within clear view of the camera, is his debut novel, Black Buck. “At first I didn’t have it so prominently,” Askaripour says via a Zoom call from his Brooklyn apartment, “and my publicist in the US messaged me and said: ‘Can you start displaying your book?’”www.theguardian.com