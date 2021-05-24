Trademark reaction from Salah as he responds to Kane over Golden Boot award

Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is a "role model" to everyone at Liverpool, and has urged the club to secure a new contract for the Egyptian in the near future. Salah made his 200th appearance for Liverpool on Thursday, and scored his 124th goal for the club to secure a vital win over Manchester United. The 4-2 victory was Klopp's first ever at Old Trafford and it means that Liverpool will be playing Champions League football next season if they can win each of their last three Premier League games.