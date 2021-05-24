newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Trademark reaction from Salah as he responds to Kane over Golden Boot award

By Jonny Whitfield
TEAMtalk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMohamed Salah congratulated Harry Kane after accepting defeat to his Premier League colleague in the race for the Golden Boot. Tottenham striker Kane snatched the prize on Sunday’s final day, his goal taking him to 23 for the campaign. His goal also proved crucial in helping Spurs defeat Leicester to ensure their seventh-placed European finish. Salah also started the day on 22 strikes, but several missed chances meant he stayed there.

www.teamtalk.com
