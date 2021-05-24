newsbreak-logo
Architecture: From Prehistory to Climate Emergency review – how energy shaped the way we built the world

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarnabas Calder’s engaging study of construction and its environmental impact is at its best when it doesn’t dwell on ancient masterpieces. Consider the Georgian terrace, now a widely admired model of traditional city-building. Its most important material was not those of which it was ostensibly made, but coal: coal fired the kilns that made the bricks and the lime for the mortar; it helped make the glass for the large windows; it smelted and melted the iron for the railings and nails. It was burned in the fireplaces whose serried chimneys rose above the roofline, and was stored in the coal holes beneath the pavement, which were studded with the circular metal plates through which the fuel was poured.

#Economy#Climate Change#Natural History#Ancient History#Building Materials#Natural Materials#Georgian#Victorian#Midland Grand#Egyptian#Romans#Isfahan#Liverpool#Cork House#Prehistory#Energy#Climate Emergency#Architectural Space#Ancient Masterpieces#Medieval Cathedrals
