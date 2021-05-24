Lidl To Sponsor New Entertainment Show

Following rumors earlier this year, reports are now suggesting that YG Entertainment (the label behind BLACKPINK) is preparing to debut a new K-pop girl group later this year. Not many details are known as of now. However, according to South Korean outlet OSEN, the music company is still in the stages of confirming the upcoming team’s name, as well as how many members will be involved. Responding to the news, a source shared with HYPEBAE: “It is true that YG is preparing to launch a new girl group.” While the specific schedule has yet to be revealed, if YG does end up debuting a new team this year, this would mark the company’s first after BLACKPINK, which released their inaugural single back in 2016.