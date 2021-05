The Grabits chicken snacks have been relaunched by the brand to help make them more applicable to modern consumers with a new recipe and branding to boot. The products will now be known as Grab It, and will feature a recipe that doesn't have any palm oil in the recipe, while also having an extended shelf live without having any artificial ingredients in the mix. The chicken snacks are priced at £1.29 per stick and come in a variety of flavor options that have 10-grams of protein each.