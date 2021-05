In recent years, while well-known brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony have battled it out at the TV industry's highest level, Hisense—a brand that doesn't get nearly as much stateside press—has steadily stepped up its game, offering sensible alternatives that prioritize picture quality at the expense of fancy features. The Hisense U8G (available at Amazon for $1,299.99) is one of the company's 2021 flagship TVs that, thanks to a robust set of features, feels like the first Hisense TV that can actually stand toe-to-toe with some of the best QLED TVs from Samsung. Simply put, the U8G is the best Hisense TV I've ever seen.