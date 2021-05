It could easily be said that the last time Google managed to launch a good-looking handset was when it launched the Pixel 4. Ever since then, we’ve had to make do with the same bland design that has been the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. Boring, boring, boring. So boring that even Google’s usually quirky colorways couldn’t move the needle from the boring mark. But, if some leaked renders are even halfway accurate, it seems that someone at Google has taken command of the design department with the intention of giving the Pixel 6 an eye-catching exterior.