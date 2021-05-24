Cancel
Portland, OR

3rd Annual Free Bikes For Kids!

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a taking a break in 2020 due to COVID-19, Free Bikes 4 Kids is back with the 3rd annual bike collection and donation program in the Portland area. Providence is sponsoring this very important effort to get bikes to local children in need. Free Bikes 4 Kids' Kurt Wolfgang along with Providence Sports Medicine's Eric Marchek joined Kara on the show today to share more about the non-profit and it's efforts to help those who need it most. Wolfgang let viewers know how children can receive bikes as well as when and where people can donate bikes. Marchek shared the health benefits of bike riding for kids and how to pick the right size bike for a child.

