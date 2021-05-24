newsbreak-logo
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

By Karen Miller
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

