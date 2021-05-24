Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $256,000 in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Tlwm increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.