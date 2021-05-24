Treasury yields drift lower to start the week

newsbreak-logo
The April Chicago Fed National Activity index, which tracks overall economic activity and related inflationary pressures, is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to make a speech on digital currencies at the Consensus by CoinDesk cryptocurrency and blockchain conference at 9 a.m. ET.

Businessfa-mag.com

Half A Trillion Dollars Is Sitting At The Fed Earning Nothing

There’s so much spare cash sloshing around U.S. funding markets that investors are choosing to park almost half a trillion dollars at the central bank—earning absolutely nothing. Usage of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility—a mechanism that’s part of the central bank’s arsenal for helping to steer short-term interest rates—surged...
Marketsetftrends.com

Wary of Rising Yields? Turn to Short-Term Treasury Bonds

The potential for higher interest rates is putting assets like the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) in the spotlight. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is trying its best to ease markets that have been volatile as of late. An improving economy is causing market experts to wonder whether the recovery is running too hot, which could prompt the Fed to shift its stance on rates.
StocksRepublic

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks were slightly higher Friday morning, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones...
StocksFinancial Times

US stocks rise as investors look past jump in Fed inflation gauge

Stocks on Wall Street were on track for a fourth consecutive month of gains as US inflation data confirmed expectations that the nation’s recovery from pandemic was stoking a rapid rise in prices. The S&P 500 was up 0.3 per cent at lunchtime in New York, taking the blue-chip benchmark’s...
BusinessCNBC

Treasury yields fall even after stronger-than-expected jump in inflation

Treasury yields fell on Friday even after higher-than-expected inflation data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped 2.9 basis points to 1.581% at 2:30 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked 2.7 basic points lower to 2.263%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equal 0.01%.
BusinessBenzinga

Is the Market Fearful Of Coming Inflation?

The latest CPI numbers were released on May 12, showing a 0.8% increase in prices from the previous month. This number was well above the 0.2% that was expected, and it triggered a quick 2.5% loss in the S&P 500 and an even greater loss in the Nasdaq. Is the market terrified at the prospect of coming inflation? I believe the answer to that question is complicated.
MarketsForexTV.com

Treasuries Close Slightly Lower Following Choppy Trading Day

Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Wednesday before ending the day slightly lower. Bond prices spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line but moved to the downside in the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1 basis point to 1.574 percent.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,892.42 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,894 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, moving further away from a 4-1/2-month low hit earlier this week and making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.58%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * On Wednesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing the central bank's emergency support measures, only to also stress the need to remain patient. * Federal Reserve officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Market participants now await key U.S. economic data, including gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending. * South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery. * The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for continued stimulus. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,044.08 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,046.12 tonnes on Tuesday. * Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,739.71 per ounce, silver slipped 0.4% to $27.59 and platinum dipped 0.7% to $1,183.59. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields gain on report of Biden's $6 trillion budget

* U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected * U.S. Q1 GDP growth rate rises * Focus on U.S. 7-year note auction (Adds analyst comments, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, bolstered by a New York Times report saying President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6 trillion budget for 2022, the largest spending since the second world war, fueling supply concerns. Investors also sold Treasuries ahead of the government's sale of $62 billion in 7-year notes later on Thursday. Bond dealers tend to sell Treasuries ahead of an auction to push yields higher so they can buy them at a lower price in a move called supply concession. The budget figure suggested that the U.S. government will be running deficits of more than $1.3 trillion through the next decade, according to the report. The report weighed on Treasury prices because it means the government would have to flood the market with more debt to finance the budget. "The supply fear is an easier thing to quickly price in. What traders view is the worst downside," said Steve Feiss, managing director, fixed income, at broker-dealer Etico Partners. "But when you take a moment to pause, you see that it's only a proposal and it's not a done deal. There will be some horse trading give and take." Thursday's data on U.S. jobless claims and first-quarter gross domestic product growth also helped lift Treasury yields. Both reports showed the U.S. economy was on a stable path to recovery from the pandemic. Initial jobless claims dropped more than expected last week to a seasonally adjusted 406,000 for the week ended May 22, compared to 444,000 the prior week. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020 and kept claims below 500,000 for three straight weeks. A separate report confirmed U.S. economic growth advanced in the first quarter at a 6.4% annualized rate, the government's second estimate for the period. That was unrevised from the estimate reported last month and followed a 4.3% growth rate in the fourth quarter. Investors are also awaiting the Treasury's sale of U.S. 7-year notes later in the session, after strong 2-year and 5-year note auctions on Tuesday and Wednesday. The 5-year note specifically went well without concession. The 7-year note auction will be closely-watched after poor results in February and March, though there are signs the sale could yield strong results as well, analysts said. "Despite the lack of a setup for yesterday's 5-year auction, the strong results point to solid demand for the belly of the curve even at these yield levels," said BMO Capital in a research note. In late morning trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.618% from 1.574% late on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year yields were also up 2.298% from Wednesday's 2.26%. Ahead of the auction, U.S. 7-year yields were up at 1.271% , compared with 1.23% on Wednesday. Speculation about the Federal Reserve potentially tapering its asset purchases continues to swirl in the market, as inflation rises and U.S. economy recovers. Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said late on Thursday he was ready to open talks on reducing some of the Fed's emergency support for the economy, even if only to clarify the central bank's plans. Quarles is the highest-ranking Fed official to begin making that case. May 27 Thursday 10:45AM New York / 1445 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 0.000 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000 Two-year note 99-243/256 0.1505 0.003 Three-year note 99-208/256 0.3136 0.011 Five-year note 99-160/256 0.8268 0.029 Seven-year note 99-220/256 1.2712 0.041 10-year note 100-16/256 1.6182 0.044 20-year bond 100-172/256 2.2082 0.038 30-year bond 101-172/256 2.2975 0.037 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
StocksBloomberg

U.S. Futures Rise With Stocks; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

U.S. equity futures advanced on Friday after solid economic data and President Joe Biden’s federal spending plans spurred a Wall Street rally in cyclical shares. Treasury yields and the dollar were steady. The Stoxx Europe 600 index was on track for a second week of gains, led by insurers after...
Real EstateInman.com

Mortgage rates retreat from 3% threshold

Mortgage rates retreated this week, even as support builds at the Federal Reserve to begin discussions on when to taper bond purchases that have kept a lid on long-term interest rates. Mortgage rates retreated this week, even as support builds at the Federal Reserve to begin discussions on when to...
Businessinvesting.com

US Treasury Yields to Not Rise Much Before 2023: Vanguard

Investing.com -- There have been fears about US Treasury yields rising and fears of resurging inflation. However, the US Federal Reserve has repeatedly said that any inflation is likely to be short-term and it will not increase interest rates until it is satisfied with the state of the US economy. The Fed has said that the economy is not where it would like it to be, and there is still some time for interest rates to go up.