A rite of passage in spring is getting kids ready for warm weather activities and sports, day camp and sleepaway camp. As the world is cautiously opening up, the prospect of getting children out of the house and into the fresh air is looking bright, compared to last summer when activities were up-ended by the pandemic. For the majority of kids who have not tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, all they need is a routine medical check-up before they participate in sports or attend camp.