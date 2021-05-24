£5m domestic summer tourism campaign launches

The Northern Ireland Executive has finally confirmed that domestic tourism can restart, as well as agreeing to a “green list” for international travel.All tourist accommodation will be able to reopen from 24 May, Stormont ministers revealed, alongside widespread easing of lockdown restrictions.The “stay local” message will lift at the same time, allowing for domestic holidays; while indoor visitor and cultural attractions, including museums, galleries and cinemas, can also reopen.Indoor hospitality can resume from 24 May too, and people are able to meet inside private homes for the first time this year, in groups of six from no more than two...