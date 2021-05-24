newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

£5m domestic summer tourism campaign launches

Travel Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitEngland has partnered with the tourism organisations of London, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to launch the next phase of its campaign to boost domestic trips. The latest wave of the campaign has a £5 million budget to promote staycations in the run-up to the summer. Called ‘Escape the Everyday...

travelweekly.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Huddleston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tourism Minister#Uk#Launches#Uk#Marketing Campaign#Marketing Spending#Escape The Everyday#Domestic Tourism Spending#Tourism Businesses#Tourism Products#Domestic Trips#Overseas Visitors#International Tourists#Hospitality#Destinations#London#Wales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Related
EconomyTravel Weekly

Domestic tourism expected to see ‘slow recovery’

VisitBritain predicts ‘a slow recovery’ for domestic tourism spending, estimated to reach £51.4 billion this year, just over half of the £91.6 billion in 2019. Last year saw about two-thirds of the value wiped off the domestic tourism industry amid the pandemic, representing a £58 billion loss to the economy.
WorldTravel Weekly

Canary Islands suppliers to run in-person agent training events

Suppliers in the Canary Islands are to host one of the first in-person networking and training events for travel agents in London next month. Hotels including H10 Hotels, Palladium Hotel Group, Spring Hotels Group, Hotel Jardin Tecina, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Botanico and the Oriental Spa Garden, and attractions Loro Parque Animal Embassy, Poema del Mar aquarium and Siam Park water park have joined forces to offer training to the trade.
IndustryTravel Weekly

Tui, Jet2, easyJet unite to tell government ‘Expand the green list’

Aviation and travel bosses have demanded the government expand the green list of destinations at its next review, warning the industry “can’t go through another ruined summer”. The heads of easyJet, Jet2, Tui, Loganair and Manchester Airports Group (MAG) joined forces to denounce the government’s caution after writing to the...
Middle Easttraveldailymedia.com

Dubai Sustainable Tourism launches green initiative

Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST), part of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) to further Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading sustainable tourism destinations, has launched the ‘Get into the Green Scene’ initiative. The objective will raise awareness of the city’s sustainable attractions and highlight the ease of incorporating sustainable practices into everyday life.
Economythepaypers.com

Klarna launches #WhyPayInterest campaign in the UK

Global banking, payments, and shopping service Klarna has launched a nationwide campaign entitled #WhyPayInterest, according to The Fintech Times. The campaign, which will run across both online and in-print channels, highlights the key differences between Buy Now Pay Later products and traditional credit cards in the UK. In 2020 alone, Brits paid GBP 5.7 billion in credit card interest and fees to outdated and archaic credit providers. Those that used zero-cost Buy Now Pay Later options instead, such as Klarna’s ‘Pay Later’ products, saved GBP 76 million in interest payments during 2020 – the equivalent of GBP 144 every 60 seconds. #WhyPayInterest shines the spotlight on traditional finance providers, challenging outdated business models and products that don’t serve consumers’ best interests.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Portugal to launch VAT discount scheme for tourism sector

LISBON, May 21 (Reuters) - Portugal’s finance ministry is testing out a new way to boost revenue for the country’s struggling tourism sector - letting local customers use the VAT included in their bills as credit to spend in other tourist venues, such as restaurants and theatres. The so-called ‘IVAucher’...
WorldTravel Weekly

Abta launches #ReadySteadyTravel campaign

Abta has launched a new campaign created to help travellers feel informed, reassured, confident and excited to book foreign travel this year. The #ReadySteadyTravel campaign will emphasise the benefit of booking travel through an Abta member. Abta will be sharing content across online and social media channels and working with...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Northern Ireland to open up domestic tourism and allow travel to Portugal

The Northern Ireland Executive has finally confirmed that domestic tourism can restart, as well as agreeing to a “green list” for international travel.All tourist accommodation will be able to reopen from 24 May, Stormont ministers revealed, alongside widespread easing of lockdown restrictions.The “stay local” message will lift at the same time, allowing for domestic holidays; while indoor visitor and cultural attractions, including museums, galleries and cinemas, can also reopen.Indoor hospitality can resume from 24 May too, and people are able to meet inside private homes for the first time this year, in groups of six from no more than two...
Agriculturethefishsite.com

SmartOysters launches crowdfunding campaign

SmartOysters is offering members of the public a chance to buy shares in the company via a Birchal Equity Crowdfunding raise. Founded by Ewan McAsh, an oyster farmer with 15 years’ experience under his waders, SmartOysters* is a platform which allows oyster farmers to streamline their own unique aquaculture practice. It has users in countries including Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland and the USA.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Eastern Airways goes green to Gibraltar

Eastern Airways launched flights to the new “Green List” British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar from Southampton, flying twice weekly year-round to the Mediterranean UK overseas territory. The UK’s Regional Airline took-off this morning marking this first ever scheduled service to Gibraltar in the Western Mediterranean from Southampton Airport, as one...
WorldTravel Weekly

Hong Kong names new UK travel trade head

The Hong Kong Tourism Board has appointed Adela Liew as assistant manager for trade development. Liew has worked in the HKTB’s travel trade and MICE departments since 2017, and was previously Asia Pacific business development manager for London & Partners. HKTB said she would be the main travel industry contact...
IndustryTravel Weekly

Ryanair appeals for rescue plan to help Ireland’s tourism industry

Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary has called for an immediate rescue plan for Ireland’s aviation and tourism industry, saying the carrier has “no faith” in the country’s transport secretary. The Irish government on Friday is due to ease Covid-19 measures to help the country’s industries get back on their feet in...
IndustryTravel Weekly

Agents’ pandemic efforts to be honoured at Agent Achievement Awards

A streamlined edition of the UK’s premier travel agent awards will take place at the end of the summer season to celebrate the efforts of the trade during the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2021 Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards will take place on Thursday, September 16 after the 2020 event was...
Public HealthTravel Weekly

France to enforce quarantine on arrivals from UK

France has declared a mandatory quarantine period for arrivals from Britain due to the increasing prevalence of the Covid-19 variant first detected in India. France follows Austria and Germany in banning direct flights and tourist visits from the UK. Germany has imposed a two-week self-isolation for anyone entering from the...
BusinessFurniture Today

Beeline Group launches domestic upholstery division

HIGH POINT — Beeline Group, a global manufacturer with a big market presence to date on fixtures and displays for the contract sector, is creating a domestic stationary upholstery division addressing the residential as well as commercial sector as it moves into a new manufacturing facility here. The 42,000-square-foot operation...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Associated Press

Express Launches #ExpressReentry Campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2021-- Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), today introduces its #ExpressReentry campaign and TikTok Hashtag Challenge to help customers reconnect with style as they reenter some pre-pandemic daily routines. By posting a TikTok video of the outfits they’ll be wearing as they get back to their favorite activities, along with hashtag #ExpressReentry and #ExpressContest, customers can enter to and may be selected by fashion expert and TV personality, Tan France, to win a gift card to put towards their summer wardrobe from Express.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Greece launches tourism season, eyes pandemic recovery

Greece kickstarts its tourism season on Friday, with both the government and travel operators hoping the lure of sun, sand and sea will bring a sorely needed revenue boost after last year's miserable holiday season. "We are raising anchor," Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis declared as he launched the holiday season...