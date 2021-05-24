EDITORIAL: Best advice is to get kids vaccinated

According to Sophia Albott, MD, MA, adult psychiatrist at University of Minnesota Physician St. Louis Park Clinic, decisions are a lot harder when we’re in the middle of a pandemic. According to her article on guilt and shame about the COVID-19 vaccine, we have been operating in “survival mode” during the pandemic and when a person is facing a threat, their brain reacts by simplifying choices. This black-and-white thinking can help a person choose quickly when survival depends on it, but it does not allow them to critically analyze choices. This is why the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine being authorized for adolescents can be polarizing for some and paralyzing for others. If you’re struggling with making this decision, you are not alone. Here are some ideas to help with the decision process: