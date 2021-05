The Newark News and Story Collaborative is committed to elevating community-driven storytelling to fill information gaps in local and national media. The Collaborative trains community members in storytelling, media-making, and other creative art forms to share and amplify their experiences. It’s laying the groundwork for a collaborative network that will address longstanding information inequities in Newark, New Jersey. For more information and hear local stories, you can visit www.newarkstories.com. Resident-reporters selected for training will also receive a stipend for their participation. The Newark News and Story Collaborative is made possible with funding support from the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and the Victoria Foundation.