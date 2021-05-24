Creaky Floors and Leaky Windows Are the Selling Points of This 1600s British Home
Frequent outages and leaky windows would be on most people’s list of cons, but they’re exactly what still charms Alex Willcock about his 1600s West Sussex, England, house. “It’s full of surprises and adventure,” says the Maker & Son founder. “Whether the constant power cuts in winter that bring on a house full of candles and open fires, baby jackdaws falling down the chimney, wisteria covering the south side of the house with its heavenly scented purple throngs, or the sea of bluebells in the woods in spring, every season brings something new.”www.domino.com