SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates KIM, MLHR, INDB, CBAN, GRA; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Weingarten Realty Investors. On a pro forma basis, Kimco shareholders are expected to own approximately 71% of the combined company's equity following the closing of the merger. If you are a Kimco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Knoll, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders are expected to receive a combination of cash and Herman Miller stock. Upon completion of the transaction, Herman Miller shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company. If you are a Herman Miller shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Meridian Bancorp shareholders are expected to receive Independent Bank stock in connection with the merger. If you are an Independent Bank shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, SouthCrest shareholders have the right to elect to receive cash or Colony Bankcorp stock subject to certain procedures such that approximately 72.5% of SouthCrest shares will be converted to Colony Bankcorp stock. If you are a Colony Bankcorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Standard Industries Holdings Inc. for $70.00 per share in cash. If you are a W. R. Grace shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information: Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq. (212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-kim-mlhr-indb-cban-gra-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301297500.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

