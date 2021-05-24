newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The Wild Story of How Pinterest’s Aya Kanai Came to Own Keith Haring’s Work as a Kid

By Aya Kanai
Posted by 
Domino
Domino
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The most beloved things in our homes aren’t just things—they hold the stories of where we come from and where we’re going. In Conversation Piece, creatives explore their roots through one meaningful object. Back in the 1980s, New York was such a different place. It was much less business oriented,...

www.domino.com
Domino

Domino

New York City, NY
965
Followers
1K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Domino is the ultimate guide for a stylish life and home. In addition to sharing our editors’ favorite new finds, exclusive home tours with of-the-moment creatives, fun entertaining tips, and more daily inspirations on domino.com, we publish a quarterly magazine featuring lush photography and captivating storytelling.

 http://www.domino.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irving Penn
Person
Keith Haring
Person
Grace Jones
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
Miles Davis
Person
Issey Miyake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinterest#Birthday Parties#Aya Kanai#Wild Things#Conversation Piece#American#Japanese#Cool Creatives#Model Grace Jones#Friends#Kids#Menswear#Roots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
Japan
News Break
Internet
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

5 Outdoor Seating Ideas That’ll Bring the Party to Any Backyard

The world is slowly opening back up, but our appreciation for the escape right outside our door lives on. That’s why this season we’re investing in backyard seating that’s as comfortable as it is pretty. And to help with that, we’re doubling down on staycation vibes with outdoor furniture and custom-made cushions in sunny, saturated shades.
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

Thought Gabrielle Union’s Toddler Couldn’t Get Any Cooler? Check Out Her Playhouse

While superstar couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are known for many things, these days their biggest claim to fame just might be their sassy 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia James. Not only has she stolen the heart of millions with her signature scowl, she’s the star of the Union-Wade’s newly released children’s book, Shady Baby, featuring a fabulous toddler dishing out serious side-eye when faced with playground bullies. Inspired by Kaavia herself, it’s no wonder the book is already a New York Times best-seller. But we couldn’t help but wonder: How does the pint-size icon spend her time off the page? On a similarly fabulous backyard play set, according to Union’s recent Instagram post.
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

5 Designers On the Best Kitchen Cabinet Brands (Because We Can’t All Go Custom)

Kitchen cabinets can make—and perhaps more often break—your kitchen’s style. Choosing to upgrade your cupboards is therefore a momentous occasion, but also an overwhelming one. There are a lot of kitchen cabinet companies out there. Whether you’re going custom, semi-custom (think IKEA cabinet boxes with Semihandmade fronts) or stock (AKA straight from Home Depot), you deserve the best kitchen cabinets your budget will allow for, so we turned to a handful of interior designers and architects to find out their favorite brands and makers at all price points.
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

Your Dream Bathroom, According to Your Zodiac Sign

After a year spent at home, bathrooms are now fully solidified as self-care meccas. That skin-care routine can only be so soothing, however, when you’re standing under the harsh glow of bad lighting and your sink can barely fit soap, let alone multiple face creams. The most grounding spaces reflect who you are inside, and what better way to connect with your inner world than through your astrological sign? Whether you’re a greenery-loving earth sign or an always-on-the-go fire sign, there’s an oasis with your name on it. Read on for bathroom design inspiration according to the zodiac.
Westport, CTPosted by
Domino

To Cut Costs, I Tried to Manage the Demo for My Renovation—And Failed

When my husband and I fled the New York City area for the suburbs during the thick of the pandemic, we knew the only way we’d be competitive in a crazy market was to buy a fixer-upper. After what seemed like an endless search, we landed a raised ranch in Westport, Connecticut, two minutes from the beach—it was the old “worst house on the best block” trick. The property was great in so many ways and ticked almost all of our needs, but it was also stuck in the ’90s. The floors, in particular, were in dire need of an overhaul.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

8 Off-White Kitchen Cabinets That Are Chic But Not Shabby

Bright white kitchen cabinets have become so ubiquitous that they’re on par with subway tile. But if warmth is what you crave, the stark shade might not be your best option. Instead may we suggest its less cool (er, undertone-wise) relative? Tinged with hints of gray or yellow, off-white gets a shabby-chic reputation, but don’t let its patina fool you: The shade can look contemporary when paired with the perfect backsplash, countertop, and lighting. Funky metals like copper and super-blond woods are a step in the right direction when it comes to putting an edgy spin on off-white kitchen cabinets, as you’ll see in these spaces.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Domino

Nicole Richie’s Favorite Organization Tool Is as Laid-Back as She Is

There is one item that you can use to organize just about any room in your house and, odds are, you already own it: a tray. Nicole Richie, the founder of lifestyle and fashion brand House of Harlow 1960, swears by the laid-back solution, especially when it comes to storing and displaying her extensive jewelry collection. “I’ve always been a tray person,” she says, noting the non-obvious organizers make an appearance in her closet, office, kitchen, and living room. “It just helps me compartmentalize.”
LifestylePosted by
Domino

From Sisal to Jute, the Best Natural Fiber Rugs Are More Than Just a Seasonal Staple

Natural fiber rugs are synonymous with laid-back summers in California bungalows and Hamptons beach houses, but they’re not just for warm weather. These textiles are beloved by designers for their timelessness and proven durability—not to mention they’re incredibly affordable. While an 8-by-10-foot vintage Persian find will cost you thousands, a jute style in the same size is merely hundreds. We found nine options with staying power to prove that the best natural fiber rugs are much more than a seasonal swap-in. Read on for au naturel floor coverings both rustic and modern—don’t sleep on the patterned versions!—that will lay a solid foundation for any room, 52 weeks a year.
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

This 100-Square-Foot Space Is a Home Office by Day and a Boys’ Bedroom by Night

From a quick glimpse at her sunny Instagram account (@deediary), you would never know what Dee Eke and her family went through last year. On top of the COVID crisis, Eke entered the pandemic battling mysterious health issues. She’d been feeling unwell for months, but her doctors chalked it up to her pregnancy. However, after her second son, Zak, was born in February 2020, the headaches and fogginess did not go away. With New York City locked down and a newborn and a 2-year-old at home, Eke spent months trying to figure out what ailed her.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Domino

Homes of the Future Will Be Built With This Unusual (and Sustainable!) Material

Soup, salad, pasta, tea—mushrooms are known for their versatility in the kitchen. But it turns out we didn’t know how useful they were outside of cooking until now. Mycelium, the gauzy, vegetative part of a fungus that allows it to reproduce, is gaining momentum among furniture designers, textile fabricators, and even builders, who are using it to make everything from sustainable lighting to organic insulation. The byproduct is cultivated from the forest floor; combined with a sterilized substrate like sawdust, hemp, or hay (it binds to woody matter—anything with cellulose); and left to grow naturally in an isolated chamber. Then it’s chopped up to create a mulch-like material that can be packed and molded into just about any form. “There’s barely any water, no electricity, and no petroleum-based products used in the process,” explains Danielle Trofe, who grows ultrachic lampshades from mycelium using a licensed mixture from Ecovative, a company best known for its mushroom packaging technologies. “You’re letting the power of nature do the manufacturing for you.”
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

Creaky Floors and Leaky Windows Are the Selling Points of This 1600s British Home

Frequent outages and leaky windows would be on most people’s list of cons, but they’re exactly what still charms Alex Willcock about his 1600s West Sussex, England, house. “It’s full of surprises and adventure,” says the Maker & Son founder. “Whether the constant power cuts in winter that bring on a house full of candles and open fires, baby jackdaws falling down the chimney, wisteria covering the south side of the house with its heavenly scented purple throngs, or the sea of bluebells in the woods in spring, every season brings something new.”
Domino

A Splashy Oaxaca Live/Work Space Filled With Reinvented Everyday Objects

“When I first moved to Oaxaca, I didn’t have a home. I was living with artisans and their families, sleeping on their floors, and immersing myself in their way of life and traditions,” says 33-year-old designer Javier Reyes. A native of the Dominican Republic, Reyes relocated to Barcelona after college...
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

10 Patterned Rugs Worth Designing a Whole Room Around

Yes, we’ve heard the one about a rug really “tying the room together,” but what if it weren’t just something that made a space cohesive—what if your floor covering was the star? There’s no reason a woven wonder can’t draw all the attention and inspire the way you envision the rest of a room. In other words, a good rug should floor you.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Domino

At the Popup Florist Founder’s NYC Apartment, Houseplants—Not Flowers—Are the Stars

For someone who owns a floral shop that supplies buds to the likes of Gucci, model Gigi Hadid, and Instagram’s Eva Chen, Popup Florist founder Kelsie Hayes sure does have a lot of houseplants—um, not flowers—lining her apartment in Manhattan’s East Village. There’s a tree in almost every corner, a grouping of trailing succulents on a windowsill, some hanging pothos, and a ceiling-grazing Swiss cheese plant.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

The Top 3 Organization Tips We Learned From Amber Lewis’s Hall Closet Redo

When it comes to streamlined, aesthetically pleasing organization ideas, Amber Lewis’s are always high on our inspo list. The interior designer recently partnered with the Container Store to redo her home’s closets, and we took note of pretty much all her space-saving tricks. But it’s the hallway that really caught our attention. “I wanted something very specific for every space,” says Lewis. Her secret for tackling those hardworking, high-traffic areas? “Customize every inch.” Below, we’ve outlined three key takeaways from the designer’s hall closet design that will set you up for storage-system success.
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!