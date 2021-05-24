newsbreak-logo
Sebastopol, CA

Police Arrest Sebastopol Man After Finding Ghost Guns

By Bay City News Service
SFGate
 4 days ago

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police arrested a 35-year-old Sebastopol man after finding guns in his backpack Saturday. In press release issued that same night by the Santa Rosa Police Department, the arrest of Jose Arroyo-Salinas followed a 5:40 p.m. traffic stop by an officer who had observed a vehicle code violation.

www.sfgate.com
