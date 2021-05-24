Spring Sports SWC Scholar Athlete Award Winners – 2021

The Varsity Eagles baseball team opens up OHSAA tournament play on Tuesday, May 18th against the Elyria Pioneers. The game will be played at the North Olmsted High School baseball diamond at 5:00 PM. The baseball diamond is located south of the North Olmsted HS/MS complex. The baseball field can be accessed from Burns Road or from the HS/MS entrance off of Butternut Ridge Road. The winner of the North Olmsted/ Elyria contest will travel to Medina on May 20th to face the Medina Bees.