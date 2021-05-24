newsbreak-logo
North Olmsted, OH

Spring Sports SWC Scholar Athlete Award Winners – 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Spring the North Olmsted Athletic Department is proud to announce the five SWC scholar athletes award winners. These athletes will receive a beautiful medallion with the SWC insignia on it. The criterion for the scholar athlete award is a follows: all senior athletes will be considered first, student must maintain a minimum of a 3.0 cumulative grade point average, the individual must have received a varsity letter, and the student/athlete must have a good record of sportsmanship.

