According to Football Insider, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa will be sounded out by Tottenham Hotspur in their attempts to replace Jose Mourinho ahead of next season. A manager championed by the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola in the past, much has been made about Bielsa's attacking approach, though Spurs have only kept one more clean sheet than his Leeds side and were under the tutelage of a man largely considered to be ultra-defensive in his approach.