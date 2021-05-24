Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 14:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until further notice. * At 2:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 25.7 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.6 feet Thursday morning with a gradual fall to minor flooding on Friday and continuing to fall through the weekend. * Impact...At 28.5 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs. Water flows over the road at Red River and Bluff Intersection. Water may be flowing over the intersection of Craig and Constitution. The access to homes near Club Westener may be affected. Areas west of Moody Street between Water and Constitution Street may be impacted. Water is at the edge of Spring Creek Drive at the railroad underpass. The old town area may be threatened. The McCright Drive loop behind the baseball stadium may have water covering the road. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 25.7 Mon 2 pm 26.8 28.1 28.6 27.7 25.6