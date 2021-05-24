newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 14:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until further notice. * At 2:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 25.7 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.6 feet Thursday morning with a gradual fall to minor flooding on Friday and continuing to fall through the weekend. * Impact...At 28.5 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs. Water flows over the road at Red River and Bluff Intersection. Water may be flowing over the intersection of Craig and Constitution. The access to homes near Club Westener may be affected. Areas west of Moody Street between Water and Constitution Street may be impacted. Water is at the edge of Spring Creek Drive at the railroad underpass. The old town area may be threatened. The McCright Drive loop behind the baseball stadium may have water covering the road. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 25.7 Mon 2 pm 26.8 28.1 28.6 27.7 25.6

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria County, TX
Cars
City
Bloomington, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Cars
County
Victoria County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Street Forecasts#Moody Street#Moderate Flooding#Moderate Lowland Flooding#Severity#Texas Guadalupe River#Caution#Spring Creek Drive#Stage Forecasts#Deaths#Target Area#Riverbanks#Vehicles#Constitution Street#Moderate Certainty#Walking#Fld#Stg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Inland Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Refugio; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN VICTORIA SOUTHEASTERN GOLIAD...REFUGIO AND EAST CENTRAL BEE COUNTIES At 1038 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Refugio, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Quintana around 1050 AM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 658 and 668. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 630. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CALHOUN...NORTHEASTERN ARANSAS...EASTERN VICTORIA AND EASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1225 PM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorms located near Austwell, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Placedo around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Austwell. This includes the following highways US Highway 59 between mile markers 624 and 636. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 600. US Highway 87 between mile markers 816 and 840.