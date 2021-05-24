Zoo [Video]

As Canadian emcee Def3 prepares to drop his album Weddings and Funerals, produced by Denver-based electronic producer Late Night Radio, he shares with us the video of his single "Rani." The heartfelt song sees Def3 having sober reflections of how his life change when he became the father to a vibrant baby girl. The record is ripe with chilled and nostalgia-inducing production courtesy of Late Night Radio, which makes use of soft 4 to the floor drums, warm basslines, and sober strings to good use. Def3's approach reads like a diary entry of some sort and he takes the listener from the start of his journey as a young father to watching his daughter grow to be an inspiration and impetus for him to go the extra mile to give her the life she deserves.