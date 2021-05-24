Zoo [Video]

Hansen is a troubled young man grappling with what appears to be panic attacks and nightmares. Isolated and alone, he self-medicates with drugs to ease the stress and tension. One day he stumbles upon a creative community group, who have taken over a warehouse space and are building various furniture and other woodworking projects. He’s intrigued by their sense of calm, purpose and community. But he’s defensive when the leader, Sam, sensing a situation similar to his own, reaches out to him. They have a searching conversation, one that may prove the helping hand needed for someone who keeps pushing help away.