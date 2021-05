Is it that time yet? Have your kids finally convinced you to adopt that kitten, puppy or goldfish?. If so, congratulations! You are about to have the adventure of a lifetime. Whether or not you have owned dogs or cats yourself before (or goldfish, for that matter), it will be quite different now that you also have kids. After all, you want to teach them how to take care of an animal, you want to allow them to develop empathy and responsibility, and ensure the animal comes out unscathed too.