After restructuring his contract to drop his pay and buyout, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s job security is as weak as it has ever been during his time with his alma mater. While Harbaugh will get the 2021 season to try and prove he can still turn things around, not many believe Harbaugh will get more than one year. On Get Up! on Wednesday morning, ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum said he doesn’t see Harbaugh keeping his job after 2021.