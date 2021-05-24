newsbreak-logo
Honor’s upcoming phones will have Google apps pre-installed

By Kishan Vyas
xda-developers
 4 days ago

After freeing itself from its parent company, Huawei, earlier this year, Honor has been hard at work restoring everything that it lost access to as a result of US sanctions. One of the biggest blows struck by US sanctions was Huawei losing access to the Android license. This meant, Huawei could no longer pre-install Google’s proprietary apps and services on its future smartphones. Since Honor was a sub-brand of Huawei at the time, it was affected too and as a result, subsequently launched Honor smartphones — Honor 10X Max, Honor 9S, Honor 10X Lite, etc., were launched without any Google apps and services. Now that Honor is no longer a part of Huawei anymore, and thus seemingly not affected by US sanctions, Google apps will be finally making their way to Honor phones.

