Honor Phones Are Finally Getting Access to Google Mobile Services
It seems like Huawei selling the sub-brand Honor did not go in vain as the latest confirmation finally tells us that the upcoming Honor 50 will be shipping with Google Mobile Services (GMS). The confirmation is coming from the company's German Twitter account and they have confirmed this information on Twitter. The confirmation was in reply to a tweet asking about an upcoming Snapdragon 778 phone, and the company has also made it clear that the device will ship with Google services.