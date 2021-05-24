newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Honor Phones Are Finally Getting Access to Google Mobile Services

By Furqan Shahid
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like Huawei selling the sub-brand Honor did not go in vain as the latest confirmation finally tells us that the upcoming Honor 50 will be shipping with Google Mobile Services (GMS). The confirmation is coming from the company's German Twitter account and they have confirmed this information on Twitter. The confirmation was in reply to a tweet asking about an upcoming Snapdragon 778 phone, and the company has also made it clear that the device will ship with Google services.

wccftech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Mobile Services#Google Apps#Smartphone#Mobile Phones#China Mobile#Gms#German#Das K Nnen Wir Best Tigen#Honorgermany#European#American#Asian#Google Services#Exactly Huawei#Company#Snapdragon#Reply#Selling#K Nnen Wir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Oneplus
News Break
Xiaomi
News Break
Huawei
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Americans Use Their Mobile Phone To Replace Their Landline Phones

Zoom is the hot technology of the last year to be sure. Covid made the word - Zoom - a household name. Many fundamental technologies from the past (telegraph, printing press, combustion engines, etc. are fading fast or have already left our zeitgeist. One of the best examples of the fading, older technologies in our life, is the near elimination of landlines.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google Phone app finally adds a basic Caller ID feature

The Google Phone app is finally getting a basic Caller ID feature that will announce the caller’s name and number for all incoming calls. The feature has been in development for the last few months, and we first spotted it in an APK teardown back in September last year. It’s finally rolling out to users on the latest stable version of the Google Phone app, and here’s what it looks like:
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Google Pixel 6 Pro leaks great news for fans of big phones

Today the Google Pixel 6 Pro was leaked with images and features listed. This device will look a lot like the previously-leaked Google Pixel 6, complete with the “bridge” camera array at its back and two-tone color scheme. The front looks to roll with a curved-edge display and a punch-hole design for its front-facing camera, and all four corners are significantly rounded.
Cell Phonesgisuser.com

Five Industries That Are Moving To Mobile Phones

The historians of the future will see the invention and popularisation of the internet as a “catapult” moment for the human race. From the moment the internet became accessible, everything began to change for the human race in terms of both business and pleasure. We’re more connected to people than we’ve ever been at any point in history. We can work from home. We can even do our shopping from home and book medical appointments from home. That isn’t all down to the internet itself, though – some of it is down to mobile phones and mobile apps.
Cell PhonesGamespot

Best Phone Controller 2021: Mobile Controllers For Gaming On The Go

Mobile devices have become a staple in the gaming industry since the rise of the smartphone, and cloud gaming services like xCloud, Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna are giving mobile gamers even more options for playing their favorite games on the go. However, you'll want to have the best phone controller on hand to experience cloud gaming, and fortunately, there are more great mobile controllers on the market than ever before, partially thanks to the highly anticipated launch of xCloud (or Xbox cloud gaming) last year.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SPY

Android 12 Revealed: Google’s Mobile OS Gets Its Biggest Update In Years

Google kicked off its annual Google I/O conference on Tuesday with its usual keynote, and with that came reveals, updates and release plans for many of Google’s biggest software and hardware products. This included new features for Google Search, Google Photos and Google Maps But without question, the star of this year’s show was Android 12, which received its biggest visual redesign since the company introduced its Material Design UI in 2014.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google finally turns Android phones into TV remote controls

Google revamped its TV interface last year by giving its Android TV OS a more content-focused overlay that's much easier to navigate with a remote control. At its I/O developer conference today, the company announced that it's bringing built-in remote control tools to Android phones, adding a feature to its service that Apple's TVs and iPhones have offered for years.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Android 12 Beta References Pixel 6 & Google's Foldable Phone

Android 12 Beta 1 was released yesterday, and both the Pixel 6 and Google’s first foldable phones are mentioned in it. The information has been spotted by 9to5Google. Both the Google Pixel 6 and Google’s first foldable smartphone are expected to launch this year. Well, some new model numbers have been spotted, and it’s quite obvious they’re referencing those phones.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Google’s Pixel Phones Could Get A ‘Game Mode’ In Android 12

In recent years, we’ve seen the rise in popularity of smartphones designed for gaming. For the most part, the hardware isn’t too different from regular flagship phones, but the main differences are in the software where it comes with various optimizations and features to help enhance the gaming experience. Now...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Honor 50 might be the first phone with Snapdragon 775G

I really doubt what you're claiming. Gcam ports taking better pics than the stock app whe... The gcam on my Xiaomi phones takes better pics most of the time though, there are certain scenarios where the gcam totally bungle it so i guess it's not as optimized as much but on the whole it does. I always open the gcam app to take photos, only if the result is unsatisfactory then i'll switch to stock. Not sure how well it works with other phones. The night sight is a whole new level, it ALWAYS takes better photos.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Google patent hints at under-display camera on Pixel phones

It looks like under-screen cameras are going to be the next bragging rights material for the upcoming wave of flagship smartphones. ZTE has already launched phones with the aforementioned technology, although the results were not so stellar. Samsung and Apple are reportedly experimenting with under-screen cameras as well, and the next name to join the list might be Google. As per a patent application filed by Google before WIPO (via LetsGoDigital), the search giant is also toying with the idea and has a unique take on the whole system.
TechnologyWired

Google Is Finally Taking Smartwatches Seriously

If you can't beat ’em, join ’em. That's Google's strategy for the ailing smartwatch platform it launched back in 2014. To better compete with the likes of Apple, Google has a new three-pronged plan to invigorate Wear OS, and it involves partnerships with two brands it previously competed against in the wearable category: Samsung and Fitbit.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

Honor’s upcoming phones could see the return of the Google Play Store

Having announced that its upcoming Magic Series and Honor 50 smartphones would be powered by the latest Qualcomm chipsets, Honor has revealed that it will regain that most important feature – access to Google services. Some two years after Huawei’s troubles began with the US government, and 6 months after gaining independence, rumors abound that Honor will once again be able to pre-install the Google Play Store, apps, and services on its handsets.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

HONOR 50 & Magic Smartphones Coming With Google Services & Qualcomm SoCs

HONOR has officially confirmed that the HONOR 50 and Magic series smartphones will not only support Google services, but ship with Qualcomm’s SoCs as well. First and foremost, it is worth noting that HONOR Germany confirmed Google services are coming back. The confirmation came via Twitter, and those are some great news for Android users.
Cell Phonestechxplore.com

Smartwatches are a bigger distraction to drivers than mobile phones

An estimated 73.4 million people will be using wearable technologies in the United States by 2022. Wearables are smart electronics that can be worn on different parts of the body. The most popular smart device is the smartwatch. An important characteristic of wearable technology is that they are easy to...