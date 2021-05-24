Honor Phones Are Finally Getting Access to Google Mobile Services

The historians of the future will see the invention and popularisation of the internet as a “catapult” moment for the human race. From the moment the internet became accessible, everything began to change for the human race in terms of both business and pleasure. We’re more connected to people than we’ve ever been at any point in history. We can work from home. We can even do our shopping from home and book medical appointments from home. That isn’t all down to the internet itself, though – some of it is down to mobile phones and mobile apps.