newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

GBP and CAD analysis

By CAD Editor
ForexTV.com
 4 days ago

EUR/USD is approaching 1.2200, picking up fresh bids, as the US dollar drops alongside the Treasury yields. The market mood remains sour amid inflation concerns while the Fed’s tapering fears ebb.

forextv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbp#Cad#Us Dollar#Usd#Treasury#Gbp#Cad#Eur Usd#Fed#Yields#Inflation Concerns#Fresh Bids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Options market turns most bearish in 10 weeks

One-month risk reversals on the British pound (GBP), a gauge of calls to puts, drops to the highest since the week ending on March 19 during early Friday’s trading session, indicating investors are turning bearish ahead of the key US inflation data, namely Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for April.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP, CAD, NZD Outperform on Interest Rate Divergence

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) finished little-changed at 89.97 (90.00) after trading in a tight range overnight. Sterling outperformed, soaring 0.61% to 1.4200 (1.4125) after Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said the central bank may raise interest rates earlier than originally indicated. Currency divergence widened following changes in the economic outlooks from their respective central banks and their plans to reign in easy money policies. USD/CAD slipped 0.5% to 1.2065 (1.2122) after analysts from the country’s major banks saw the Bank of Canada likely trimming back bond purchases in July. Higher oil prices also aided the Canadian Loonie. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) maintained its bid, ending modestly higher, at 0.7297 (0.7287 yesterday). Earlier this week the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) surprised markets with a hawkish outcome. Elsewhere in Asia, the USD/CNH pair (US Dollar vs Offshore Chinese Yuan) slumped to fresh 3-year lows to 6.3673, settling at 6.3720 at the New York close. After the clean break of the USD 6.4000 level, traders were confident that Chinese authorities were not uncomfortable with the stronger Yuan and pushed the US Dollar lower. On the other side of the spectrum, the USD/JPY pair soared 0.58% to close at 109.80 (109.15). The benchmark US 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 1.60%. Japan’s 10-year JGB rate was unchanged at 0.07%. The Australian Dollar ended at 0.7742 in late New York from 0.7744 yesterday after trading in a narrow range. EUR/USD was little changed at 1.2197 (1.2195 yesterday). Wall Street stocks finished with moderate gains. The DOW was up 0.33% to 34,573 (34,347). The S&P 500 rose to 4,212 from 4,198. Other global bond yields were higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was last at -0.17% (-0.21%). The UK’s 10-year Gilt rate rose to 0.81% from 0.75%. The Australian 10-year bond yield was lower, settling at 1.62%, from 1.66% yesterday.
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/USD Breached Channel

Upside risks controlled the British Pound against the US Dollar on Thursday. The GBP/USD currency pair climbed by 115 pips or 0.82% during yesterday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers could be near the 1.4240 area.
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD, USD/CAD And GBP/CAD Daily Forecast

EUR/USD topped exactly at the ascending 11 month trend line which is at 1.2250/60. Shorts offered up to 80 pips profit on the slide to first support at 1.2180/70. We bottomed exactly here. USD/CAD establishes a 100 pip consolidation range from 1.2045/35 up to 1.2135/45. GBP/CAD in a random and...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/SEK to edge lower to 10.00 as Riksbank set to take cautious steps – Rabobank

The Riksbank appears not to be in any rush to withdraw stimulus. Readings of underlying inflation remain low. Given policy-makes focus on the EUR/SEK exchange rate, this will bring some challenges for the Riksbank particularly if the ECB pushes back on taper talk at its June 10 meeting. Therefore, economists at Rabobank expect the EUR/SEK pair to move marginally lower to 10.00 in the coming months.
Businessactionforex.com

GBP Gains On BoE Confidence

The pound tended to gain against the USD, as well as against the EUR and JPY, as BoE policymaker Vlieghe mentioned the possibility of the bank proceeding with a rate hike late next year, or even earlier should the UK economy rebound more quickly than expected. On the other hand, the USD jumped against JPY, as worries in the land of the rising sun are high concerning the path of the pandemic, the pace of economic recovery and the summer Olympics, while Tokyo’s state of emergency may be extended. The common currency tended to weaken against USD, GBP and CHF as ECB’s De Cos statements hinting that the area’s inflationary pressures are of temporary nature and Panetta’s comments that it may be too early for ECB to taper its QE program maintained a dovish tone and may have invited the bears. Overall, the USD remained relatively stable, providing the chance to other currencies to take the initiative, while the market’s attention is turning to the release of April’s inflationary data as well as the consumption rate. The rise of gold’s price semes to have been paused, given that the USD remained relatively stable halting its weakening and US yields tended to rise as characteristically the US 10-year treasury yield reached 1.62% yesterday. Oil prices tended to be on the rise as the uncertainty about Iranian oil continues, while analysts tend to note that the OPEC+ group may retain its plans to gradually ease its production cuts.
Currenciesactionforex.com

European Open: Gold Hovers Below 1900 Ahead Of US Inflation Data

Whilst today’s inflation print (core PCE) may be irrelevant if the Fed really don’t care about it rising, it still counts for gold if it comes in stronger than expected and could dictate which side of 1900 it closes today. Asian Indices:. Australia’s ASX 200 index rose by 89.9 points...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Break of trendline support to trigger deeper pullback

The Euro stands at the back foot in early Friday’s trading, signaling a possible continuation of a pullback from 1.2266 high, after Thursday’s neutral mode (Doji candle). Fresh easing cracked trendline support at 1.2175 (bull trendline from 1.1704, 2021 low), warning of extension towards 1.2143/33 (20DMA / Fibo 23.6% of 1.1704/1.2266) on break.
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stocks Climb as Investors Weigh Inflation Data

The S&P 500 edged higher in the final trading day of the week, heading toward a fourth consecutive month of gains. The S&P 500 added 0.2% shortly after the opening bell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained around 77 points, or 0.2%. The S&P...
Businessbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: GBP/USD

Will the U.S. core PCE price index spur big moves among dollar pairs?. I’m keeping close tabs on this range on Cable in case we see any surprises. And now for the headlines that rocked the markets in the last trading sessions:. Fresh Market Headlines & Economic Data:. Upcoming Potential...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Recovers Against CAD, Still Threatened

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar rallied significantly during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to look at the 1.20 level underneath as significant support. That is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and that attracts a certain amount of attention based upon that alone. The fact that we are closing towards the top of the candlestickis a very good sign that we could see a little bit of a bounce.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: Brent, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

Brent is trading at 68.37; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 67.45 and then resume moving upwards to reach 71.25. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 66.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 64.25.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD bounces off lows near 1.2170

EUR/USD meets support near 1.2170 on Thursday. The risk-on mood puts the dollar under downside pressure. ECB-speak, US flash Q1 GDP next of relevance in the calendar. The single currency regains the smile and lifts EUR/USD back to the area above 1.2200 the figure on Thursday. EUR/USD capped by 1.2265/70.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Profit-taking Selling Operations

Strong successive gains pushed the EUR / USD currency pair towards the 1.2266 resistance level, the highest for the currency pair in more than four months. Its been mentioned that the pair is now preparing for profit-taking selling as the gains pushed technical indicators to overbought levels. We noticed selling...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Future Support of 1.4000

This was before stabilizing around 1.4105 at the time of writing the analysis and before the announcement of a package of important US economic data. This week, the Sterling is suffering from a lack of data and exciting events from Britain. The pace of vaccinations and the scheduled abandonment of the restrictions of the Corona epidemic continues to give the Sterling the momentum needed to show resilience.
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/USD Tests 1.4100

During Wednesday’s trading session, the Pound Sterling plunged by 61 pips or 0.43% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the 55-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs on Wednesday. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the GBP/USD exchange rate could edge higher during...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rebounds from key support near 1.4100

GBP/USD picks up bids amid choppy US dollar trading. The cable is defending key support around 1.4095 on the 4H chart. RSI points higher within the bearish territory. GBP/USD is off the weekly lows near the 1.4100 level, having stalled its three-day bearish momentum on Thursday. The sentiment around the...
EuropeForexTV.com

German GfK Consumer Sentiment To Improve In June

German consumer confidence is set to improve in June, survey results from the market research group GfK showed on Thursday. The forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to -7.0 in June from revised -8.6 in May. Nonetheless, the reading was weaker than the economists’ forecast of -5.2. Rolf B?rkl, GfK consumer...