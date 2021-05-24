GBP and CAD analysis

The pound tended to gain against the USD, as well as against the EUR and JPY, as BoE policymaker Vlieghe mentioned the possibility of the bank proceeding with a rate hike late next year, or even earlier should the UK economy rebound more quickly than expected. On the other hand, the USD jumped against JPY, as worries in the land of the rising sun are high concerning the path of the pandemic, the pace of economic recovery and the summer Olympics, while Tokyo’s state of emergency may be extended. The common currency tended to weaken against USD, GBP and CHF as ECB’s De Cos statements hinting that the area’s inflationary pressures are of temporary nature and Panetta’s comments that it may be too early for ECB to taper its QE program maintained a dovish tone and may have invited the bears. Overall, the USD remained relatively stable, providing the chance to other currencies to take the initiative, while the market’s attention is turning to the release of April’s inflationary data as well as the consumption rate. The rise of gold’s price semes to have been paused, given that the USD remained relatively stable halting its weakening and US yields tended to rise as characteristically the US 10-year treasury yield reached 1.62% yesterday. Oil prices tended to be on the rise as the uncertainty about Iranian oil continues, while analysts tend to note that the OPEC+ group may retain its plans to gradually ease its production cuts.