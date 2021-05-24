New Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC Mod Restores In-Game Console Commands
A new Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC mod has been released which restores in-game console commands. Fans of the original series on PC will most likely recall using in-game console commands in order to unlock weaponry, skills, armor, experience, and whatnot. Various mods have already been released for EA’s Mass Effect remaster, but in-game console commands no longer work due to the game’s files having been changed.wccftech.com