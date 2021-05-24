newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

New Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC Mod Restores In-Game Console Commands

By Aernout van de Velde
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC mod has been released which restores in-game console commands. Fans of the original series on PC will most likely recall using in-game console commands in order to unlock weaponry, skills, armor, experience, and whatnot. Various mods have already been released for EA’s Mass Effect remaster, but in-game console commands no longer work due to the game’s files having been changed.

wccftech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Console#Pc Game#Consoles#Edits#Pc Game#Case Modding#Download Files#Original Series#Ea#Me3tweaks#Nexusmods#Engine Pcc#The Fov Mod#Newer Game#Dll Version#Armor#Disk#Installation#Creator#Patch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gameswccftech.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition PS5 vs XSX Comparison Shows Faster Loading and Slightly Better Performance on Microsoft’s Console

A new Mass Effect Legendary Edition PS5 vs Xbox Series X comparison video has surfaced, comparing the freshly-released remaster on the next-gen consoles. Following the release of the highly-anticipated remastered collection last week, YouTube channel ‘ElAnalistaDeBits’ compared the title running on both Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. The analysis compares the framerate and visuals of the game on the next-gen consoles, and while both versions are nearly identical graphics-wise, they do appear to be some minor differences in the game’s performance mode. In addition, loading times appear to be faster on the Xbox Series X, which is likely due to Microsoft’s better implementation of backward comparability compared to the feature on Sony’s console.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Mass Effect 2 Crime in Progress guide – Mass Effect Legendary Edition

While exploring the Citadel in Mass Effect 2, players will run in to a bit of a situation near the Warehouse. A Volus and a Quarian can be found arguing, with a C-Sec officer desperately trying to keep everything under control. The Volus, Kor Tun, has lost his credit card and is convinced that Lia’Vael, the Quarian, has stolen it.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Metaverse Team launches Nerf Strike FPS game for Roblox

A new startup called Metaverse Team is launching the first-person shooter game Nerf Strike on Roblox today. It uses various toy guns from Hasbro’s Nerf Blaster line as the weapons in the cartoon-style shooter game. It’s another sign that Roblox, which went public in March at a $41.9 billion valuation,...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Starfield Teased for Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Earlier today, Microsoft announced that they would be holding their Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 13. While they didn’t exactly tell us what games would be shown off during the event, they did provide a teaser image featuring some very recognizable characters, more so from the Halo universe. However, for those familiar with Bethesda’s new project, Starfield, it would appear that some of its artwork can also be spotted in the teaser image.
Video Gamesyourdecommissioningnews.com

Farlight 84: Lilith Games reveals HUNT gameplay!

Lilith Games Creator of RPGs and globally successful strategy titles such as AFK ArenaAnd the Kingdoms rise And the WarpathToday, new details about the upcoming third-person shooter 84- a tribe, Including main mode, HUNT. Watch the Farlight 84 HUNT gameplay trailer below:. The game will launch early next year on...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

June 2021 PS Plus Free Games Announced With Virtua Fighter V Remake As Main Course

ESony has officially unveiled the Free PS Plus Games June 2021, those that will reach the subscription service of the platform. The titles can be enjoyed at no additional cost by all active PlayStation Plus subscribers, and incorporates new features for both PS5 and PS4. These are the titles includedAmong which are the launch arrival of the recently announced remake of Virtua Fighter V.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

PS Plus June 2021 - Star Wars: Squadrons and More

Sony has revealed the games that will appear in PlayStation Plus in the near future. In June, subscribers will get Star Wars: Squadrons and the debuting Virtua Fighter V: Ultimate Showdown, among others. The leak regarding June's PlayStation Plus offer has been confirmed. Sony's subscribers will get three titles next...
Video GamesSanta Maria Times

Video Game Reviews: Biomutant review: Wung-Fu warriors

Nearly four years after it was first announced, and about six years since it first went into development, Biomutant is finally being released. The debut title from developer Experiment 101, this open-world RPG is set in a post-apocalyptic world filled with some gnarly looking creatures. While it’s certainly an enjoyable time, there are some ideas that don’t come to fruition in Biomutant.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Heroes of the Innersphere Releases Alongside Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries As it Finally Hits Steam

When Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries released as an Epic Games Store exclusive at the end of 2019, there were a lot of fans who were anticipating a Steam release left with a bitter taste in their mouths. Developer Piranha Games decided to go for that Epic Games Store money, despite its early campaign that had customers purchasing on a pledge-like tier system with one of the promises being a Steam key. Well, if you were one of those very early fans who decided to wait for the Steam release, it’s finally upon us. If you were hoping for some quality of life changes and improvements from the original release, you’re in luck—though Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries still might not be the game you were hoping for.
Video GamesGamespot

PlayStation Plus June 2021: PS Plus Free PS5 And PS4 Games Revealed

It's almost June, and that means PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting a new batch of free PS5 and PS4 games very soon as part of their subscriptions. Sony announced these games on Wednesday, and they include Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Operation Tango, all of which will be available beginning June 1.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Warhammer Vermintide 2 – Chaos Wastes Coming to Xbox Consoles

Game company Fatshark has recently announced that the Chaos Wastes expansion of video game Warhammer Vermintide 2 will be available on Xbox consoles. The game can be downloaded on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles for free starting June 3. Chaos Wastes was an instant hit on PC and...
Video GamesComicBook

PS4 Game Being Removed From Sale in a Few Days

Another PS4 game is being removed from sale from the PlayStation Store, and it's a fairly popular game, especially within its niche genre. At the end of May, Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star will no longer be available to purchase on iOS, Android, and the PlayStation Store. Word of the delisting comes the way not of the game's publisher, Devolver Digital, nor its developer, Mediatonic, but from Moa, the creator of the original Hatoful Boyfriend game, which Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star is a remake of.