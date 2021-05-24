newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Materialising a Vision: Structural Engineering and Architecture

ArchDaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent years have seen an increased acknowledgement of the collective endeavour that is architecture and a better valuing of the different professions that participate in the design process. Within every extraordinary building, structural engineering plays an essential role in delivering the architectural vision. The article highlights the past and present contributions of engineering to the built environment, personalities that have stood in the shadow of architects delivering their design intent, and the collaboration between engineers and architects today.

www.archdaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santiago Calatrava
Person
Renzo Piano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architectural Design#Structural Engineering#Architecture Design#Production Design#Material Design#Technology Innovation#Materialising#Zha#Heydar Aliyev Center#Icd#The Syndey Opera House#Som#Oma#Crystal Palace#Structural Design#Structural Engineers#Vision#Engineering Backgrounds#Innovative Structures#Collective Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
Related
Designcoolhunting.com

Iconic Gensler Architecture + Design Projects

To honor the achievements of global architecture and design firm Gensler’s co-founder Art Gensler, who recently died at the age of 85, Dezeen selected eight key projects that highlight the diversity of their work. From one studio in San Francisco circa 1965 to 50 offices worldwide today, Gensler has influenced everything from the Shanghai skyline (with the 120-story Shanghai Municipal Government building, the city’s second tallest structure) to the Apple store experience (Gensler designer the first 100 Apple stores). Read more about the firm’s staggering accomplishments—be it the vision for the second-ever Gap clothing store or the renovation and expansion of the San Francisco International Airport—at Dezeen.
Home & GardenWallpaper*

Mirrored architecture: reflect on these special spaces

Located in downtown Auckland, Fabric Warehouse 2.0 creates two clear spaces – office and warehouse – with bold, installation-like connections, like the metal-wrapped internal stair and balustrade. The architects describe the sleek, mirror-surface exterior as deliberately mysterious – it’s more Donald Judd than big box store. That artistic focus extends to the client’s collection of art and objects, which are scattered throughout the space, alongside internal courtyards for work and meetings.
Visual Arte-flux.com

P.E.A.R.: Paper for Emerging Architectural Research

Contributors: Ana Betancour and Carl-Johan Vesterlund, Alejandro Haiek Coll, Stephen Graham, John Jordan, Ana Monrabal-Cook and Cameron Overy, Maj Plemenitas, Shahed Saleem, Heidi Svenningsen Kajita, Matthew Turner, Unknown Fields, Max Wisotsky. Contributions focus on the exploration of issues that affect architectural production and discourse that are manifest in specific geographical...
Designe-flux.com

Architecture as Measure

Curated by Neyran Turan and coordinated by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), the Pavilion of Turkey presents Architecture as Measure at the 17th International Venice Architecture Biennale, titled How Will We Live Together? and taking place from May 22 to November 21, 2021. Taking curator Neyran Turan’s...
Moviese-flux.com

Architecture Film Festival London

The Architecture Film Festival London launches its third festival edition, running from June 2–27, 2021, offering a programme that fits personal spaces and shared fascinations without stealing needed offscreen time but rather enriching it. With this purpose in mind, the 2021 festival programme presents two sections: The International Film Competition and a collection of diverse, thematic screenings, essays and events entitled “Capsules.”
Photographyiso1200.com

Positioning People In Your Architectural Photographs

The compositionally correct placement of people in your architectural photographs requires pre-visualization, planning, cooperation, and some luck. You may also like: Six Artists To Study For Architectural Photography In Black-and-White. About Steven Brooke:. Steven Brooke is an award-winning, internationally recognized leader in the photography of architecture, landscape, and design. He...
Constructionarchitizer.com

Engineering City // Storaket Architectural Studio

Innovative technologies are the foundation for a prosperous and sustainable future. We are honored to work on Armenia’s Engineering City design project! The Engineering city, will address the lack of social places surrounding Bagrevand by emphasizing both public and private areas in the city. The city includes 22 engineering-oriented company buildings, an accelerator, laboratory, cafeteria, parking, a park among other infrastructural components.
Visual Artworldarchitecture.org

US Pavilion built monumental wood framing structure at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale

The US Pavilion has built a monumental wood framing structure at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale to look back at the history of wood as an important material in America. The exhibition, themed as American Framing, is curated by Paul Preissner, who is Associate Professor at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) and Paul Andersen, who is Clinical Associate Professor at UIC.
Visual ArtArchDaily

House Snik / MADE architects

Manufacturers: Jaga, VANDERSANDEN, ARWO BOUW, Reynaers. Text description provided by the architects. This challenging small extension transforms an existing family house into a more flexible home, without losing the connection with the architecture of its uniform neighbourhood. The existing building is part of a recently build neighbourhood in the southern...
Designhigh-profile.com

Reimagining Architecture with BosNOMA

The Boston Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects (BosNOMA) holds a critical responsibility in Boston’s larger building and design community to foster the advancement of equitable practice and minority leadership. In 2020, a year many will view as one of fear and regression, BosNOMA focused its attention on creating a safe and supportive space for minority students and professionals in the design industry to work together toward a better future. Under the collaborative leadership of the executive board (Ali Horwitz, president; Gerard Georges, co-chair; Rima Abousleiman, treasurer; Elyse Ayoung, parliamentarian; Julian Phillips, secretary; Ryan Horton, brand ambassador; and Edward “Tony” Ransom, immediate past president, now NE region vice president), BosNOMA expanded membership fourfold and continues to grow.
Visual Artcaandesign.com

Trends in Modern Commercial Architecture

New trends keep popping up in the architecture industry every day because people want new buildings and structures. No one wants to keep looking at the same old thing because it gets stale. And many times, those old designs have significant structural issues that will cause additional problems. You have...
Designworldarchitecture.org

ZHA installs "High-performing Urban Ecologies" for Italian Pavilion at Venice Architecture Biennale

Zaha Hadid Architects has designed an installation for the Italian Pavilion at this year's Venice Architecture Biennale. The small-scale installation, situated within the Giardino delle Vergini at the entrance to the Italian Pavilion, responds to the "Resilient Communities" theme of this year’s Italian Pavilion curated by Alessandro Melis for the Venice Architecture Biennale 2021.
Visual Artarchitizer.com

House in Shukugawa // Fujiwaramuro Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The phrase “tiny home” or “tiny lot” tends to bring to mind properties with narrow frontages. In the densely developed districts of Osaka, this type of long, narrow property is common, and houses are often built so close together a person can’t even fit between them. However, in Osaka, building coverage area (BCA) and floor-area ratio (FAR) regulations are lenient, allowing for a relatively large percentage of a given property to be built up.
Entertainmentarchitizer.com

The Future of Architecture: When Digital Technologies Meet Bamboo Construction

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Bamboo has been gaining momentum as an attractive and sustainable building material over the past decade. Particularly popular on the Asian subcontinent, where the plant is most abundantly grown, bamboo architecture has a long and unsung history. Structural design codes for bamboo were only published in 2004. However, it was not until the twenty-tens that global audiences gave widespread attention to the material’s full structural potential, due to the pioneering work and rise of firms such as Vo Trong Nghia Architects.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Pakistani Architecture

Pakistan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Discovers New Architectural Typologies Inspired by Weddings. Titled "Mapping Festivities", the Pakistan Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, explores the national wedding hall as an architectural typology of post-colonial Pakistan. Curated by Sara M. Anwar, the pavilion will be on display on the second floor of the Palazzo Mora from May 22nd until November 21st.
Interior Designweandthecolor.com

Living In: Modern Masterpieces of Residential Architecture

Living In, a book published in 2020 by Gestalten. Curated by leading design magazine Openhouse and published by Gestalten, Living In offers a rare look inside some of the world’s most extraordinary homes. The book is the result of curatorial research on 30 houses that have opened their doors to the public. Every piece of architecture is characterized by its strong emotional appeal. As a shared adventure, the publication is based on the voices and wisdom of four well-known names from the world of contemporary architecture and interior design. Whether old palazzi or icons of modern architecture, Living In tells the stories of these masterpieces.
Visual Artarchitectmagazine.com

Notes from the Venice Architecture Biennale

What if they gave a Venice Biennale and nobody came? Luckily, that wasn’t the case, as more than 5,000 people showed up for the opening days of the world’s oldest and most respected biannual exhibition, which was also Italy’s first major public event since COVID-19. What was absent from this gathering of architecture’s most diehard fans, however, were some of the exhibitions themselves: Canada, Australia, and Germany, usually among the participants with the strongest presentations, left the doors to their national pavilions shuttered or their buildings empty, instead referring visitors to virtual presentations that could be viewed from computer screens anywhere. Others, such as the Czech Republic and Venezuela, did not show up at all, as was evident both by the shuttered pavilions in the main exhibition area, the Giardini, and in the notably smaller number of presentations and collateral events strewn around Venice itself (more about the national pavilions and collateral events in my next post). Finally, there was an absence of almost any prominent architects, who usually attract their own sizable posses.
Visual Artnewjerseyhills.com

Behind the Scaffolding with EverGreene Architectural Arts

Join METC and Kelly Caldwell, Director of Conservation at EverGreene Architectural Arts virtually on Wednesday, May 19 at 7pm to explore the fascinating world of conservation and how craftsmanship and trades of the past has impacted the field today. Kelly will also discuss the on-going interior restoration at the museum and the techniques used to restore the beautiful James Library Building. This program is free but pre-registration is required for access to the Zoom link.
Entertainmentcrbjbizwire.com

LS3P Wins Progressive Architecture Award

LS3P’s Uganda Women’s and Children’s Clinic is one of six winners of the 68th Annual Progressive Architecture Award. After 125 entries, the jurors Koray Duman, Daimian Hines, and Jeanne Gang selected projects that “exemplify how architecture in service of the greater good is worth celebrating,” according to ARCHITECT, who coordinates this annual award. Juror Jeanne Gang, FAIA says, “The design is sophisticated, environmentally sensitive, and light on the Earth. It takes away any stigma of going to a health clinic and creates an uplifting place. Think about how many people’s lives this will impact in a positive way.”