Here's what you need to remember from the week for Friday, May 14. A suspected serial killer appeared in court on Thursday for the murder of three people. Ryan Blinston is suspected of slitting the throat and attempting the murder a man. Blinston is accused of murdering a woman and burning her car. The same woman’s body was found in the Feather River near Belden. Action News Now spoke with the daughter of one victim to see how she is coping with the loss.